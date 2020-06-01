Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Sells $776,272.38 in Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Matthew Morris sold 24,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $776,272.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,036.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Matthew Morris sold 17,310 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $548,380.80.

On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Morris sold 9,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $282,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $123,328.00.

Shares of STC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. 278,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,042. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $729.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STC. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

