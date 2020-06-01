Stifel Nicolaus Raises QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target to $48.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QADA. BidaskClub raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti decreased their price target on QAD from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on QAD from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of QADA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,499. QAD has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $933.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.03.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $247,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,149,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,403,369.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $263,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,160,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,540,657.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in QAD by 41.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 706,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,203,000 after buying an additional 206,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of QAD by 19.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of QAD by 7.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 429,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QAD by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of QAD by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

