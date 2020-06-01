Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $17,900.46

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $17,900.46 and $4.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.72 or 0.00794618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028221 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00157202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00194016 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 529.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

