Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,517 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,225% compared to the typical daily volume of 190 put options.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.49. 84,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,722. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,972,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,014,000 after buying an additional 99,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after purchasing an additional 310,462 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after acquiring an additional 638,106 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,606,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,551 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

