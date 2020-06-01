Sun Communities Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.
Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 298.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.
Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 402,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.
In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.
About Sun Communities
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.
