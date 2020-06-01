Sun Communities Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 96.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 298.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.80. 402,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

