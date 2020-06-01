SunPower (SPWR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2020 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.50 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – SunPower had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/8/2020 – SunPower had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/1/2020 – SunPower was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – SunPower had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SPWR traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 127,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,319. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S.A. Total bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $27,729.00. Insiders have purchased 3,071,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,598 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

