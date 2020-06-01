Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.91, but opened at $3.30. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 1,804,600 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Super League Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super League Gaming by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company focuses on capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content across the genre of all things esports. It also features multiple forms of content through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards.

