SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

SRDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SurModics by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 433,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SurModics by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in SurModics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SurModics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 55,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SurModics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 718,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $37.54. 4,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $503.14 million, a PE ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 73.96 and a beta of 0.98. SurModics has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equities analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

