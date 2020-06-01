Swarm City (SWT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,546.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Swarm City has a market cap of $285,814.60 and approximately $3,546.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars.

