Swing (SWING) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Swing has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $205,130.96 and approximately $93.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,614,664 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

