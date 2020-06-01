Swipe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.54 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and $3.54 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005076 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.07 or 0.02031681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00180604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029497 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,969,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,982,752 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

