SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.96

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.83, with a volume of 37018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.27.

SYIEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

