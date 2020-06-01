SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.28 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $862.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.02 or 0.04711671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00054770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002151 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

