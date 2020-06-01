SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.40

Shares of SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 16371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSMXY shares. Citigroup lowered SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

