T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $422,975.00 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TROW stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.90. 2,246,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

