TCG Advisors LP Acquires 14,455 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,410,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after acquiring an additional 141,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 728,764 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 880,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 497,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.04. 1,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,209. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.