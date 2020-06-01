TCG Advisors LP Acquires 19,071 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TCG Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 268.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.2% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,766 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

