TCG Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

TCG Advisors LP cut its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the quarter. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr accounts for about 1.6% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 440,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 376,235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,247,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 119,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.83. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.10. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

