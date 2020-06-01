TCG Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCG Advisors LP decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 994,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,216,025. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

