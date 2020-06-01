TCG Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

TCG Advisors LP lessened its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment comprises 1.0% of TCG Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,446,026. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

