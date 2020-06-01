TCG Advisors LP Grows Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 249.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 608,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 18,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its position in 3M by 29.1% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 259,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $452,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 111,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,762. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

