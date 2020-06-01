TCG Advisors LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

TCG Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCG Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.29. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,088. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $21.70.

