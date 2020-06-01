TCG Advisors LP Has $7.15 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

TCG Advisors LP decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,177 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of TCG Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TCG Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,948. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.