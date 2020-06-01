TCG Advisors LP Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

TCG Advisors LP cut its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.37. 1,634,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,310. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.03. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

