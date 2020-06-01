TCG Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

TCG Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 358.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,815,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,683,000 after buying an additional 6,892,366 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 486.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,688,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,846,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,531.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.88. 112,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,694. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

