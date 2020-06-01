TCG Advisors LP Sells 1,474 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TCG Advisors LP reduced its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network raised its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $232.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,313,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,960,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $240.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

