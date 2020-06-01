TCG Advisors LP Sells 734 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

TCG Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,510.46.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,434.61. The stock had a trading volume of 906,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,995. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $978.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,322.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1,334.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

