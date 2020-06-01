Tellor (TRB) Hits Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Tellor has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00059025 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $27.28 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.73 or 0.02032986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00181443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029498 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,333,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,238,239 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

