Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 6%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) shares traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.06, 3,181,998 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,364,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 816,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 754,518 shares during the period. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

