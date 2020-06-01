Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $135.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $841,727.13 and $135.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,579.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.09 or 0.02548118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00662906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010820 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

