Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 7.6% Higher

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $899.00 and last traded at $898.10, 14,912,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 12,015,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $835.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $925.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $154.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,009.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

