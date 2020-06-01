Tether 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.21 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Tether has a market cap of $8.79 billion and $33.21 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liqui and CoinEx. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.72 or 0.02032544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00181666 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00045166 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00129521 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Cobinhood, BTC-Alpha, BtcTurk, Liqui, FCoin, OOOBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, B2BX, Bittrex, BitMart, IDAX, Exmo, IDCM, CoinTiger, EXX, OKEx, LBank, Kraken, Sistemkoin, Coinut, ABCC, Bit-Z, BigONE, UEX, Iquant, C2CX, Kryptono, HitBTC, DigiFinex, Gate.io, BitForex, Bitfinex, MBAex, DragonEX, Instant Bitex, QBTC, TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Binance, CoinEx, Upbit, Huobi, CoinBene, ChaoEX and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

