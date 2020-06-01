Tether (USDT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $35.08 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Upbit, BitForex and Iquant. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $8.78 billion and approximately $35.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.02045617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00180581 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119049 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 9,079,177,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,798,069,379 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bitfinex, BTC-Alpha, DragonEX, Poloniex, IDAX, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Huobi, HitBTC, FCoin, QBTC, Gate.io, EXX, LBank, TDAX, OKEx, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, BitMart, Bibox, UEX, Iquant, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Trade By Trade, B2BX, CoinBene, Upbit, IDCM, BigONE, Exmo, OOOBTC, BitForex, MBAex, Bit-Z, Kraken, Kucoin, BtcTurk, ChaoEX, Instant Bitex, CoinEx, TOPBTC, ABCC, Binance, Coinut, Liqui and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

