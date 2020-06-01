Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $95,326.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $160,609,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 93.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $12,681,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 66.2% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,673. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

