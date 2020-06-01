Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.09 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and $5.09 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00042471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.35 or 0.04719856 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002323 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00055005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00031334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002776 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tratin (TRAT) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,189 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

