Ties.DB Market Capitalization Tops $222,464.50 (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 1st. In the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $222,464.50 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02014374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00178496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043215 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork . The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

