TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by Rip Road Capital Partners LP

Rip Road Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,261 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 5.8% of Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rip Road Capital Partners LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,612,000. AXA raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 443,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,300. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

