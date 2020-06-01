Traders Buy High Volume of AstraZeneca Call Options (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 76,533 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,410% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,068 call options.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,755,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. FIG Partners started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 475,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

