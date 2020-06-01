Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 9,880 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 574 call options.

NYSE:STAY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.70. 243,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94. Extended Stay America has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $17.48.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,726 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

