Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,937 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,250% compared to the average volume of 416 call options.

NYSE:NCR traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,165. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. NCR has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NCR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after buying an additional 76,237 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on NCR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

