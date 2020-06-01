Transcodium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $79,967.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $66,555.57 and approximately $79,967.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,075,085 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

