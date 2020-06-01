TransferCoin Price Tops $0.0083 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. TransferCoin has a market cap of $69,049.14 and approximately $344.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded 117.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00013956 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

