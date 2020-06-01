Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $479.76 Million

Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will post $479.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $437.10 million and the highest is $538.22 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,412,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,300,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $26.05. 371,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

