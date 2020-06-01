TrueChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.68 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, ZB.COM, CoinBene and HitBTC. TrueChain has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $40.40 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042881 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.23 or 0.04911592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054713 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002244 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TRUE is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, DragonEX, HitBTC, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

