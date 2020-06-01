Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.24.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.00. 2,793,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,768. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $50,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,192 shares of company stock valued at $34,029,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

