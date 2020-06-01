Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,200 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WEC stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.73. 2,355,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 826,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 21,687 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 76,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

