Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $102,600.00 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 435,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,446. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a market cap of $827.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $5,868,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

