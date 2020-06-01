United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$10.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post ($10.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($16.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.58). United Continental posted earnings of $4.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 338%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of ($20.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($31.10) to ($6.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.42) to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Standpoint Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Continental from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. United Continental currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in United Continental by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in United Continental by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Continental by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.46. 57,028,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,578,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. United Continental has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

