United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after buying an additional 375,783 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.28. 2,444,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

