United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $11.32. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 7,002,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 804,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 556,076 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 358.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 149,255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 151,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 123,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 7,255.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,725 shares during the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

